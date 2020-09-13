Kramer Launches KIT-400

The What: Kramer has introduced the KIT-400, a multi-input transmitter and receiver that provides switching and scaling up to 4K60 4:4:4 to power the meeting spaces of today.

Kramer KIT-400T (Image credit: Kramer)

The What Else: Kramer’s KIT-400 brings a wealth of benefits to end users, including the ability to store pre-defined room setups, letting busy teams start meetings instantly, without wasting time, and easily facilitating connections to wireless host devices, such as the Kramer VIA GO2.

[Kramer AV Answers the Challenge of COVID-19]

Kramer says its KIT-400 simplifies meeting room usage with advanced Kramer Maestro room automation and pre-installed Kramer Aware touch panel control integration, and that HDBaseT output and bi-directional powering also simplify installation and setup.

The Bottom Line: KIT-400 is the core of the Kramer@Work KR-4000 meeting space solution with two local HDMI inputs and a local VGA input. KIT-400 serves as a high-end 4K60 4:4:4 scaler equipped with a remote HDMI input for digital signal connectivity or connecting VIA wireless collaboration devices. The HDBaseT connection between the local and remote devices enables powering at either the receiver or the transmitter side, and fast switching give this easy-to-install solution further advantages, according to Kramer.