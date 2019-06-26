Kramer introduces the TP-789R receiver

The What: Kramer Electronics has introduced the TP−789R, a high−performance, long−reach HDBaseT receiver for 4K60Hz (4:2:0) HDMI, RS−232 and IR signals and two−way powering over twisted pair.

(Image credit: Kramer Electronics)

The What Else: The receiver extends video signals to up to 40m (130ft) over Kramer copper cables at up to 4K@60Hz (4:2:0) 24bpp video resolution and provides even further reach for lower HD video resolutions.

The TP-789R receiver either provides power over the copper extension cable to a POE (Power over Ethernet) acceptor device such as a PoE wall−plate, or accepts PoE through the extension cable from a PoE provider remote device, as auto−sensed by the receiver. The TP-789R also includes multi-channel audio extension with up to 32 channels of digital stereo uncompressed signals for supporting studio–grade surround sound and bidirectional RS-232 extension allowing data transmission and device control.

The Bottom Line: Kramer’s TP-789R receiver is ideal for long–distance AV signal extension for multi–room, large dividable auditoriums and lecture hall connectivity. The TP-789R is also beneficial for AV extension in conference rooms, boardrooms, control rooms, hotels, and large church facilities. The receiver carries a list price of $600.00 in the U.S. and is available to ship.