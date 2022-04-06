Konftel Cam20 Conference Camera Captures Zoom Certification

The Konftel (opens in new tab) Cam20 video conferencing camera has been certified to work with Zoom Rooms by Zoom Video Communications.

The plug-and-play device features 4K Ultra HD performance and an impressive 123-dgree field of view. Konftel product manager Torbjörn Karlsson confirmed the camera has been fully tested as a Zoom Rooms USB-connected device.

“The Konftel Cam20 is the second in our product range to be certified to work with Zoom services and helps deliver a natural and fluent meeting experience,” Karlsson said. “Zoom Rooms is Zoom’s software-based conference room system that makes it easy to run or join video meetings with a tap of a button. The Konftel Cam20 represents a seamless and natural fit, combining exceptional picture performance with simple set-up. Certification was achieved following a rigorous testing process.

Compelling combination

“The synergy, reliability, and high performance offered by Zoom and Konftel is a compelling combination, ideally suited to today’s growing hybrid work trends,” he added.

His positive comments were echoed by Jeff Fox, Zoom senior product marketing manager, who said user adoption continues to accelerate, as more organizations look to embrace and invest in flexible working.

"Our Zoom Rooms service delivers a dedicated and seamless meeting experience leveraging certified hardware designed to perform to high standards. Certification of the Konftel Cam20 further adds to the appeal of our Zoom Rooms service at a time when more and more organizations are looking to combine office-based with remote flexibility, further elevating the importance of video meetings across a wider range of environments.”

Presenting auto framing

In addition to Zoom certification the Konftel Cam20 has been boosted by auto framing functionality.

“With the addition of auto framing, room participants will always be ideally fitted within the picture," Karlsson explained. "This removes the need to manually crop the image with the digital zoom. If someone leaves the room, the framing cleverly readjusts. The feature can be disengaged if required.”

In addition, Konftel is a Climate Neutral certified company, meaning all greenhouse gas emissions have been offset across its entire product range. This ensures organizations can conference with a clear climate conscience from the very first meeting.