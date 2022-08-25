Kinly's Milestone Mark: Earns Fourth-Successive AVIXA APEx Accreditation

Kinly (opens in new tab) has entered an exclusive club. The company announced it achieved ‘AVIXA Provider of Excellence’ (APEx) global accreditation for a fourth-successive year.

“As a company, our entire philosophy and market strategy is fueled around providing new and existing customers with a consistent and world-class service, supporting them with solutions that meet with current and future needs, whatever they might be," commented Justin Paveley, engineering director, Kinly. "This latest accreditation further validates our strategy is working. However, we are not about to sit on our achievements.”

First launched in 2014, the AVIXA APEx accreditation program was first introduced to recognize AV integration companies and AV/IT design consulting firms that are able to demonstrate consistent high level of service quality and technical capability—including employee training—in order to meet their clients' needs and deliver exceptional solutions.

[SCN Exclusive: New Kinly CEO Martin Sets His Sights on U.S Market Growth] (opens in new tab)

In a fiercely competitive market, Kinly is one of fewer than 100 global companies to have achieved AVIXA’s highly sought-after APEx status and is one of just a handful to have accomplished the global distinction over four consecutive years.

“This is the fourth year that we have retained our Global APEx status and a great indicator of our ongoing commitment to the highest operational standards," said Tom Martin, CEO, Kinly (opens in new tab). "AVIXA’s APEx accreditation demonstrates our commitment to our clients, the investment and development of our employees, and our passion to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry. On behalf of Kinly, I congratulate all our teams in once again achieving this incredible distinction.”

Companies are evaluated on several key criteria to qualify. These include the number of employees holding key industry certifications, including AVIXA’s Certified Technology Specialists™ (CTS) credential (opens in new tab) (15% of total employees must be CTS certified), the completion of ongoing training, plus a consistent record of positive customer feedback.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Supported by a global team of more than 1,200 employees, Kinly provides an ever-growing catalogue of AV and UCC professional services to more 2500 customers worldwide, which includes Fortune 500 companies, leading universities and governments among others. Offering 24x7 global support and bringing an entirely brand-agnostic approach to the market for fully tailored solutions built around the client, Kinly picked up several coveted awards in its most recent calendar year.

Typically, businesses are awarded APEx status in specific countries, but as a global service provider it has been Kinly's ambition to achieve worldwide status, with the company already setting its sights on retaining the accreditation for a fifth-consecutive year in 2023.