Kingsley Joins Hall Technologies as CFO

Hall Technologies is appointing Matt Kingsley as its new CFO. Kingsley hails from the Dallas area and has held financial leadership positions over the past 20 years at companies such as AMX and, most recently, for RSR. His vast experience ranges from startups to large Fortune 500 companies.

"Matt is a proven global CFO with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value," said Hall Technologies CEO Jason Schwartz. "After a rigorous search process, I'm excited to welcome Matt to Hall Technologies. He is a high-impact executive who brings a compelling blend of strategic discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership abilities. He will be a strong partner as we execute our short, and long-term strategies and improve our operating results to position Hall for sustainable, long-term value creation."

"I've spent a lot of time in the AV industry, and I'm happy to be working with Hall Technologies to enhance their financial success," Kingsley said. "Hall's reputation and company culture was what was most attractive about this opportunity. Its customer-focused values and innovations are all positive factors as well. I believe that success depends on the strength of the team, and I'm glad to be a big part of this team's roadmap to success."