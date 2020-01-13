Key Digital Launches KD-Pro8x8D All-in-One Solution

The What: Key Digital has launched the KD-Pro8x8D all-in-one professional HDBaseT/HDMI matrix switcher, audio router, and control system. The KD-Pro8x8D is a full kit including the matrix, six KD-X88SHRx standard-range extenders, and two KD-X88LGRx long-range extenders, all powered over HDBaseT. The matrix features one power connection for the matrix and one for all eight receive units.

The What Else: Video outputs feature simultaneously active HDMI and HDBaseT ports for simplistic single-wire integration with displays throughout the distributed video system. The short- and long-range extenders deliver UHD/4K video up to 125 feet and 300 feet respectively. Using HDBaseT technology, the outputs carry video, audio, and control signals over longer distances than traditional HDMI wiring.

The KD-Pro8x8D delivers 10.2Gbps bandwidth support for resolutions up to 4096x2160/60 [4:2:0] and HDR10 (High Dynamic Range). Key Digital’s HDR10 delivery is handled as part of their proprietary EDID control.

This matrix features audio de-embedding with pre-amp per each of the eight outputs. Analog L/R balanced/unbalanced and coax digital connectors output the audio from the selected audio source or returned audio (ARC) from the connected display. Variable control of all pre-amp features including volume, muting, three-band EQ, and lip-sync delay enable the audio outputs to feed immediately into power amplifiers and distributed audio systems. Lossless compressed digital audio formats such as Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS-HD Master Audio are passed through the HDMI connections.

The KD-Pro8x8D contains 33 control ports. Using Key Digital's built-in Compass Control Pro system, the KD-Pro8x8D negates the need for an external master controller when combined with the Enterprise Software License for Compass Control Pro (sold separately). IR and RS-232 devices may be controlled directly from the phoenix connector control ports on the eight HDBaseT receivers, nine ports on the main matrix chassis, or directly off of the HDMI input and output connections when used with KD-IQJump12FM IR/RS-232 insertion/extraction HDMI adaptors. Additionally, KD-Pro8x8D features two three-pin relay control ports for controlling common voltage devices such as screens, shades, and amplifiers.

Compass Control Pro is Key Digital’s fully integrated control system built from the ground up to use iOS devices to replace traditional control interfaces. Compass Control instantly integrates components from Compass Alliance Partners to create a simple plug-and-play system. Key Digital’s control drivers and pre-configured GUI templates for partner products lend to streamlined system development and reduced programming time.

The Bottom Line: This product joins a suite of Key Digital IP-enabled products that are now Key Digital App-ready. Installers and users can switch inputs and control volume and muting of the Key Digital system, all from an iOS device. The KD-App can be downloaded free from the App Store.