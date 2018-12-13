Key Digital Extends Signage Content With Long-Range Extender Kit

The What: Key Digital has launched the KD-X444L extender kit for installations requiring long range of 18Gbps video signal extension with HDCP2.2.

The What Else: The KD-X444L features HDBaseT via Single Cat-5e/6 UTP/STP extension with fully automatic adjustment of feedback, equalization, and amplification depending on cabling length. The extender set offers 4K support at 4096x2160 or 3840x2160, 24/25/30/60Hz at 4:4:4, with signals up to 18Gbps bandwidth, and offers flexible power over HDBaseT with only one power connection needed with the Tx providing power to the Rx, or the Rx powering the Tx. High-bandwidth signal support and long range extension are complimented by Key Digital’s proprietary Full Buffer Technology.

In applications that do not require UHD/4K resolution, yet have special needs for long distance, audiovisual integrators may activate KD-X444L’s Long Range Mode feature. With Long Range Mode enabled, 1080p resolutions may be extended up to 500 feet. This makes KD-X444L a leading component in digital signage installations in large venues like airports, stadiums, and campuses.

“KD-X444L has a large assortment of troubleshooting tools ensuring that integrators install the product successfully the first time every time,” said Jonathon Ferry, national training manager for Key Digital. “Key Digital products have EDID control allowing integrators to choose up to 16 different EDID handshakes that can be provided to the connected source. The 4K handshakes also feature HDR, which means the installer no longer has to optimize the video settings in the playback devices. With Forced Hot Plug Detection, integrators can activate voltage to the connected source and to the connected display regardless of whether a signal is actually present, which increases reliability.

The Bottom Line: KD-X444L is designed to enable system integrators to extend UHD/4K video resolutions with HDR10 content over a single network wire. KD-X444L supports extension of 18Gbps signals up to 100 meters via a single Cat-6A shielded twisted pair or Cat-7 cable. IR/RS-232 control signals are extended in addition to HDMI signals, for controlling remote equipment in professional AV installations.