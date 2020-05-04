Key Digital Expands Presentation Solutions With KD-PS22UTx

The What: Key Digital has launched the KD-PS22UTx HDBaseT transmitter, presentation switcher, and soft-codec-enabling interface for professional installations utilizing the table cabling conduits in conference rooms, board rooms, huddle spaces, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more.

The What Else: When integrated with KD-UPS52U, KD-PS22UTx adds two additional inputs to an already loaded universal presentation switching solution, allowing systems to have sources located at conference room tables and remote locations as well as in equipment racks. When integrated directly with KD-X100MRx, KD-PS22UTx becomes more than a discreet plugin for presentation solutions mounted under the conference room table. This combination delivers ARC (Audio Return Channel) support for integration with smart TV applications enabling content streamed by the display to be returned to ARC supported surround audio receivers.

The KD-PS22UTx features two HDMI inputs, two USB-A connections, one USB-B connection, LAN, audio de-embed, IR, RS-232, IP control, and is powered over HDBaseT from its receiver. It also includes a local pass-through output for an additional display. As a soft-codec-enabling system, KD-PS22UTx creates a connectivity hub for professional USB cameras and microphones, audio DSP, keyboard, mouse, or touchscreen display with connected computer.

KD-PS22UTx is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports 4K/UHD 24/25/30/60 (4:4:4) resolutions with up to 18Gbps bandwidth. 4K/UHD signals are extended up to 100m (328 feet) and 1080p up to 150m (492 feet) via single Cat-5e/6 cable. In addition to AV signals, KD-PS22UTx extends USB 2.0, IR, RS-232, and LAN for controlling remotely located equipment.

Key Digital’s HDR10 delivery is handled as part of its proprietary Full-Buffer Technology (FBT), which manages TMDS re-clocking and signal re-generation, HDCP authentication with source and display, EDID control handshake, and hot plug detection control on both the source and display. Integrators have the choice of handshake delivered to the connected video source. Key Digital features an internal library with 16 EDID handshakes including an update to 4K handshakes, which includes HDR Header information. Additionally, the native EDID data from the connected output/display device may be provided to the video source.

For ease of design and installation, the KD-PS22UTx is natively received by the KD-UPS52U presentation switcher or the KD-X100MRx black box HDBaseT Rx, joining a full complement of presentation-focused products from Key Digital. In addition to joining Key Digital’s suite of app-ready products using the free KD-App, the KD-PS22UTx also supports Key Digital Management Software Pro (KDMS Pro), Compass Control Pro, and is fully controllable by all IR, RS-232, and TCP/IP-supported control systems via open API.

The Bottom Line: At its core, KD-PS22UTx provides two HDMI inputs suited for front-of-table and rear-of-table plugin options for localized presentation and auto switching between the two sources. USB 2.0 connectivity supported throughout the system creates a soft-codec enabling system for any connected laptop to professionally host video conferences or remote learning sessions with the assistance of Key Digital's PTZ camera, KD-CAMUSB.