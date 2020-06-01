Key Digital Announces KD-XUSB2 USB 2.0 Transmitter

The What: Key Digital has announced the KD-XUSB2 2.0 transmitter and receiver extender kit, the latest offering in its Presentation Solutions product family.

The What Else: The KD-XUSB2 is immediately compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux machines with no additional software installation requirements. The transmitter features one USB-B connection and the receiver has two USB-A ports that may also connect to a USB hub for up to 15 supported devices. KD-XUSB2 enables host laptops, computers, smart TVs, and appliances to connect with devices such as web cams, keyboards and mice, hard drives, printers and scanners, USB microphones, touchscreen displays, conferencing DSPs, and more.

By adding an assortment of application diagrams to each product page within the Presentation Solutions lineup on the Key Digital website, the company expects these new visual tools to help integrators relate connectivity and supported feature set to their individual project needs. Each schematic elaborates on an assortment of layouts from simple, advanced, point-to-point, and fully integrated systems. The application diagrams offer a concise and streamlined survey of the versatile usage of the ever-growing product family.

“Key Digital’s Presentation Solutions product family is a wide assortment of products with the connectivity to accommodate legacy and brand-new sources,” said Jonathon Ferry, national training manager for Key Digital. “The systems can be built to integrate small usage applications like huddle spaces, large spaces such as lecture halls, or anything in between. The unveiling of our application diagrams showcases the versatility of the systems and how integrators can mix and match within the tool kit that is the entire Presentation Solutions category to create a perfect fit for their clients’ AV needs.”

The Bottom Line: Key Digital’s Presentation Solutions products are a soft-codec-enabling system with HDBaseT, HDMI, audio, control, and hardware designed for simplified integration in professional audio-video installations with ease of use for the end user. The product line provides USB, HDMI, USB-C, Display Port, and HDBaseT connectivity and creates a solid highway for videoconferencing software and the necessary USB cameras and microphones.

By focusing on delivering a comprehensive platform for conference rooms, board rooms, huddle spaces, classrooms, lecture halls, and auditoriums, the company’s Presentation Solution product family is designed for all videoconferencing and presentation needs.