Key Digital Adds HDMI+VGA Wall Plate Interface to Presentation Solutions Family

The What: Key Digital has introduced the KD-X2x1WVTx, an HDBaseT wall-plate transmitter and presentation switcher with one HDMI and one VGA + Analog audio input for professional video installations.

The What Else: The KD-X2x1WVTx has two native Rx integration options. For point-to-point extension KD-X2x1WVTx can be received by KD-X40MRx black box HDBaseT Rx. For larger video systems requiring additional source connectivity, KD-X21WVTx may be integrated with KD-PS42 to create a complete presentation switcher solution that includes the wall-plate interface, three additional HDMI inputs, audio de-embedding, CEC control of the connected monitor/projector, mirrored HDBaseT plus HDMI output, and is controllable by Key Digital’s free iOS app. Other integrations are possible throughout Key Digital’s new Presentation Solutions product family.

KD-X2x1WVTx is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports 4K/UHD 24/25/30/60 (4:4:4) resolutions with up to 18Gbps bandwidth. 4K/UHD signals are extended up to 40m / 131 feet and 1080p up to 70m / 230 feet via single Cat-5e/6 cable. In addition to AV signals, KD-X2x1WVTx extends IR and RS-232 for controlling remotely located equipment. The wall-plate unit fits in a standard U.S. dual-gang box and is powered by the Rx unit or Presentation Switcher for convenient installation.

With Key Digital’s Auto-Sensing KD-X2x1WVTx features automatic selection of newly detected sources and switching from newly disconnected sources via Hot Plug Detection voltage when enabled.

KD-X2x1WVTx converts VGA video and analog audio to HDMI and features video scaling of aspect ratio, resolution set, image size, image position, image phase, and color tone processing of VGA signals ensures proper display.

KD-X2x1WVTx supports all SD, HD, VESA (VGA, SVGA, XGA, WXGA, SXGA, UXGA) and Ultra HD/4K up to 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60Hz at 4:4:4 (signals up to 18Gbps bandwidth).

The KD-X2x1WVTx is fully licensed and compatible with HDCP 2.2. This wall-plate is HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision capable allowing for pristine image quality through a greater range of luminance levels. Deep Color is supported with ranges up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12 bits or 60Hz 4:4:4/8 bit. Supported lossless compressed digital audio formats include Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-HD Master Audio.

The KD-X2x1WVTx uses advanced EDID controls and comes with a built-in internal library with 15 EDID handshakes including 4K with HDR in addition to native EDID data copied from the output/display. KD-X2x1WVTx features unique EDID handshake provided to VGA source and HDMI source. Key Digital’s proprietary Full Buffer System manages TMDS re-clocking / signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source and display, EDID control handshake, and Hot Plug Detection Voltage.

KD-X2x1WVTx features unit control via USB for initial installation steps using Key Digital Management Software Pro (KDMS Pro). The KD-X2x1WVTx is fully controllable by all RS-232 supported control systems via open API including Compass Control Pro and third-party control systems.

The Bottom Line: The KD-X2x1WVTx presentation switcher is engineered for professional AV systems and is designed for installation on walls and in tables or floor pockets.