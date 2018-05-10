Ken Orbach Joins IVCi as VP of Strategic Accounts

Ken Orbach

IVCi has hired Ken Orbach as VP of strategic accounts. Orbach will lead the charge in growing enterprise level accounts across all verticals, with a concentration in finance, banking, insurance, pharma/life sciences and other Fortune 500 accounts.

“As the new VP of strategic accounts, Ken plays a pivotal role in executing IVCi’s new strategy in delivering a suite of managed services to solve current collaboration challenges,” said Tim Hennen, IVCi’s president of sales and engineering. “Ken’s strong experience in selling to both the enterprise and service providers and his proven success in cultivating relationships in Fortune 500 companies fortifies IVCi’s market position as an innovative industry leader across all verticals.”

With over 30 years of audio visual integration and unified communications experience, Orbach expanded his career in managing large multi-vendor cloud deployments while at Cisco Systems. Hired into their original TelePresence team, he was responsible for the sales of Cisco’s TelePresence and Digital Media Suite products to U.S. service providers for internal use and as a managed services offering. As a testament to his fit in joining the IVCi team, he sold over 50,000 seat licenses for Webex within large enterprises. Orbach's experience aligns with the IVCi's goal of moving its business towards managed service models and platform-based technologies.

While at Prysm, Ken was responsible for over 23-percent of global revenues and many of the largest banking and financial groups in New York City. Within 18 months as the regional director, Orbach led his team to become the top performers across the globe with a 458-percent growth rate.

Orbach also acted a the first member and flagship carrier for Accord Networks, a startup that seeking to revolutionize the industry with multi-point technology for video conferencing. While there, Orbach was responsible for sales and working with large service providers. After the company was purchased by Polycom, he headed the eastern region in the City of New York and the financial and pharmaceutical sectors.To secure its position as a provider of collaboration technologies across all industries, IVCi is making investments in both managed services and integrated platform-based solutions. The market demand for revolutionizing the workplace is driving businesses to deploy a hybrid mix of cloud-based technology integrated with powerful hardware-based solutions. IVCi has been an early adopter in addressing this significant shift and has developed programs dedicated specifically to strengthening adoption and maximizing ROI. Orbach will be a key player in supporting IVCi’s strategy to drive solutions with measurable results.

Continued efforts to support enterprise level accounts include diversifying market offerings in managed services and reinforcing existing teams with new talent to drive penetration into global businesses. With Orbach's experience in selling managed service contracts and handling multiple touch points within the enterprise including AV, UC, and IT, IVCi is now well positioned to execute its new strategic position in large businesses across all verticals.