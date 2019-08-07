KanexPro unveils certified premium high-speed HDMI cables

The What: KanexPro unveils a line of certified premium high-speed HDMI cables, including Super Slim Certified Premium High-Speed HDMI Cables, Certified Premium High-Speed HDMI Cables, Active Fiber High-Speed HDMI Cables, Active Fiber High-Speed DisplayPort 1.4 Cables, and Active 18G High-Speed HDMI Cables. KanexPro will debut their extensive line of HDMI cables at InfoComm Mexico in partnership with Association Digital Signage LatinoAmerica in booth 123.

(Image credit: KanexPro)

The What Else: KanexPro’s Super Slim Premium High-Speed 18Gbps Certified HDMI Cables, available in three-feet (CBL-HDMICERTSS3FT) and six-feet (CBL-HDMICERTSS6FT), are designed to provide unparalleled performance in tight spaces. The 36/34AWG cable is designed for enhanced air flow through racks and cabinets, meanwhile, simplifying wire management. The Super Slim Premium 18Gbps HDMI Cable supports HDMI resolutions up to 4K (3840x2160p @60Hz), including 3D and Multi-View Video. Supporting HDR, HDR10, and DolbyVision Dynamic Range combined with SA-CD, DVD-Audio, DTS-HD Master AudioTM and Dolby TrueHDTM audio standards, the Super Slim Premium 18Gbps HDMI Cable is the ultimate choice for 4K and HDMI display transmission.

The Premium High-Speed 18Gbps Certified HDMI Cable, available in 15-feet (CBL-HDMICERT15FT) and 25-feet (CBL-HDMICERT25FT), is a CL2 in-wall rated cable designed to run in-wall, between rooms and for extended reach between displays and mounts. Engineered to provide high-performance speed and resolutions, the Premium High-Speed 18Gbps HDMI Cable supports HDMI resolutions up to 4K (3840x2160p @60Hz), including 3D and Multi-View. Additionally, the Premium 18Gbps HDMI Cable supports HDR, HD10, HLG, and DolbyVision video standards with HD Multi-Channel up to DTS:X and Dolby Atmos audio standards.

KanexPro’s Active Fiber High-Speed DisplayPort 1.4 Cable enables high-quality transmission through active fiber (AOC) at 20-meters (CBL-DP14AOC20M), 30-meters (CBL-DP14AOC30M) and 50-meters (CBL-DP14AOC50M). The Active Fiber DisplayPort 1.4 Cables support the DisplayPort 1.3 specification, which provides up to 32.4 Gbps bandwidth, and features for DisplayPort 1.4, including High Dynamic Range (HDR). The Active Fiber DisplayPort 1.4 Cable delivers uncompressed full-bandwidth transmission to 32.2 Gbps by incorporating HBR3, featuring 8.1 Gbps per lane, up to 50-meters (164-feet) to guarantee compatibility with 8K performance display requirements.

The Bottom Line: Designed for 4K UHD with HRD content, the Active Fiber High-Speed HDMI Cables deliver uncompressed, full-bandwidth 18Gbps HDMI content in various lengths, including 20-meters (CBL-HDMIAOC20M), 30-meters (CBL-HDMIAOC30M) and 50-meters (CBL-HDMIAOC50M). Featuring plenum (CMP) fire safety, the Active Fiber HDMI Cables are approved for use in air duct spaces of commercial and residential building. The Active Fiber HDMI Cables support HDR, HDR10, HLG, and DolbyVision. Plus, HD Multichannel up to DTS:X and DolbyAtmos, SA-CD, DVD-Audio, DTS-HD Master Audio, and Dolby TrueHD.