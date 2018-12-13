K-array Launches K-array USA

K-array has opened K-array USA; operations at its new Boston-area facility began on December 1. The Italian manufacturer will directly oversee operations of the sales, marketing, and service of K-array's unique audio solutions in the U.S.

Rusty Waite, business development director, will work alongside manufacturer representatives—SG Western (California, Nevada, Arizona), Marketing Concepts (Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi), and On The Road Marketing (New York City, New Jersey)—who will cover their respective territories to grow the brand in the market.

"It is the right time for us—in regards to the company's growth—to invest more of our resources into the expansion of K-array in the United States," said Waite of the structural update and distribution change. "It increases our accessibility and provides us with the opportunity to build stronger relationships with U.S. customers, which is crucial for long-term success in the U.S.."