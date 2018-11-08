Just Add Power Releases Point-to-Point PoE Transmitter

The What: Just Add Power (J+P) has released the 709P2P 3G Point-to-Point Transmitter.

The What Else: The Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) transmitter allows integrators to utilize a single power input to distribute video, audio, power, and control to all downstream devices over Cat-5e cable. Integrators can pair the 709P2P with any model of J+P receiver to create a simple point-to-point connection or combine it with the company's PoE daisy-chain receiver for installations of up to four screens.

The new J+P 709P2P 3G Point-to-Point PoE transmitter distributes Ultra HD and 4K video with HDCP 2.2 a single Cat-5e cable. It also supports all lossless audio formats, including Dolby Atmos, and control endpoints with RS-232 and IR (using J+P's VBS-HDMI-IRD RS-232 to IR converter). The 40W PoE injector can power up to four receivers, eliminating additional cabling and power infrastructure. Video image capabilities include push, pull, and pop for onscreen customization.

The Bottom Line: As with all models in the J+P lineup, the 2GΩ/3G+ PoE solutions integrate with both 2G and 3G, allowing integrators to build a future-proof infrastructure that suits any application requirement.