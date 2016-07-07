Digital Signage Federation Event July 21 Edina MN

The Digital Signage Federation will host a meet and greet event in Minnesota on July 21st at the Microsoft Training Center.

Digital signage in retail offers a unique way to engage customers at a personalized and contextual level. Coupled with location-based analytics and perceptual intelligence, digital signage allows for dynamic experiences built on intelligent systems. At this networking event, Microsoft will present about their efforts in the personalization of digital signage in retail.

Where: Microsoft Training Center, 3601 76th Street West, Edina, MN. 55435

Time: 6:30 - 8:30 PM. At 7:15 there will be a short presentation by

Todd Van Nurden of Microsoft about their work in digital signage.

Beverages and heavy appetizers will be served.