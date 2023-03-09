Join the Conversation: Weds., March 22 at 2:00p ET - The UC Revolution

AV/IT tech managers and directors, consultants, and integrators, please join us on Wednesday, March 22nd at 2:00 p.m. ET for the webcast, The UC Revolution: A to V, to "Zoom" (opens in new tab) to discuss unified communications in the corporate enterprise, higher education, government, and other markets.

Join the discussion, and bring your opinions and questions.

REGISTER NOW! (opens in new tab)

We tackle defining what is essential in a truly unified communications environment today. As the workplace continues to evolve and more employees return to the office, ensuring a robust hybrid collaboration ecosystem and infrastructure has become critical. Meeting equity has taken on greater importance. A new role of room scheduling includes hotdesking and hoteling, people counting, and device usage. What AV/IT solutions are available, and which ones can be migrated to work in the cloud? Ease of deployment, ease of use, and ease of management are the new mantras.

+ The new endpoints

+ Managing audio and video in the cloud

+ Ensuring intelligible audio near and far

+ Auto-tracking video cameras

+ Conferencing platforms

+ Networked AV – the time has come

REGISTER NOW! (opens in new tab)