Join the Conversation: Weds., March 22 at 2:00p ET - The UC Revolution

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Register today and join us as we tackle defining what is essential in a truly unified communications environment today.

The UC Revolution: A to V, to "Zoom"
(Image credit: Future)

AV/IT tech managers and directors, consultants, and integrators, please join us on Wednesday, March 22nd at 2:00 p.m. ET for the webcast, The UC Revolution: A to V, to "Zoom" (opens in new tab) to discuss unified communications in the corporate enterprise, higher education, government, and other markets. 

Join the discussion, and bring your opinions and questions.

We tackle defining what is essential in a truly unified communications environment today. As the workplace continues to evolve and more employees return to the office, ensuring a robust hybrid collaboration ecosystem and infrastructure has become critical. Meeting equity has taken on greater importance. A new role of room scheduling includes hotdesking and hoteling, people counting, and device usage. What AV/IT solutions are available, and which ones can be migrated to work in the cloud? Ease of deployment, ease of use, and ease of management are the new mantras. 

 + The new endpoints 
 + Managing audio and video in the cloud
 + Ensuring intelligible audio near and far
 + Auto-tracking video cameras
 + Conferencing platforms
 + Networked AV – the time has come

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.