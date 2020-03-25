Jeff Newon of Spinitar Dies

Jeff Newon, a long-time member of the Spinitar family, died on March 23rd after battling several types of cancer for more than 18 years.

Jeff Newon

“With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved friend and colleague who fiercely fought every day to be alive and live life to the fullest,” said Spinitar principal Jay Rogina. “Jeff’s passion for the church, his family, work, and friends was beyond admirable, and we are devastated to see him go. We are going to miss the positive mental giant that he was.”

Newon worked as an account manager at Spinitar for more than 22 years, and was a staple in the AV industry for over two decades. His knowledge in AV has earned him countless awards, certifications, and recognitions that only a true AV expert could achieve.

“We will be forever grateful to have had Jeff as a colleague and more importantly, as a friend,” added Spinitar principal, Jeff Irvin. “The wisdom he cast upon his customers, manufacturers and peers was always top notch, and we will miss him very much!”

Newon is survived by his wife Janet, his two sons, Adam and Bryan, daughter-in-law, Danica, and three granddaughters, Cora, Alyssa, and Emily.

There will be a celebration of life/memorial mass in the future once government and church restrictions have been lifted. At that time, there will be an announcement of where donations can be made in honor of Newon.