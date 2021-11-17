JBL Introduces EON700 Series Portable PA Loudspeakers, Sub with Bluetooth

Harman Professional Solutions is introducing the JBL EON700 Series portable PA loudspeakers and subwoofer with Bluetooth.

The EON700 Series delivers truly intelligible, clearly consistent coverage at any volume level, according to the company. JBL engineers used exclusive, state-of-the-art design and measurement techniques to deliver the best-performing loudspeakers in their category, regardless of application. EON700 leverages the latest acoustic science, transducer designs, cabinet materials and advanced DSP, amplification and control technologies and extraordinary performance in a fully professional, highly flexible, easy to use, portable system.

With four models available, including the 10-inch EON710, the 12-inch EON712 and the 15-inch EON715 powered PA speakers and the 18-inch EON718S subwoofer, EON700 systems cover the needs of today’s working musicians and sound providers. These flexible systems are designed to effortlessly scale with customers’ needs, from DJ performances and full bands to solo singer/songwriter gigs, presentations and worship events. Configure speakers as mains or stage monitors, hung or stacked, in portable systems or permanent installations--the opportunities are endless.

Dial in optimal system sound in an instant using a built-in 3-channel mixer and dbx DriveRack Inside technology, featuring Automatic Feedback Suppression, eight-band output EQ and optimized use-case presets. Access functions quickly and easily via an onboard backlit color LCD screen or take control from anywhere using the JBL Pro Connect app. Bluetooth 5.0 streaming and control, mounting options and built-in speaker delay bring even more versatility to these rugged, reliable systems.

JBL’s advanced waveguide and transducer technologies, coupled with highly efficient amplification, ensure uniform coverage across the entire listening area, even when you push the system to the limit. Woofers are redesigned for lower impedance and higher efficiency, an improved horn delivers a smooth off-axis beamwidth and JBL’s powerful 2414H compression driver features a premium neodymium magnet for balanced response in a lightweight footprint.

EON700 loudspeakers can be used as main PA speakers or floor monitors. Full-range models feature top and rear suspension points for flying speakers; rear suspension points serve as connections for fixed installations, using an optional universal yoke mount. Indexed feet molded into enclosures enable a range of acoustic configurations and secure stacking for traditional stand-up configurations and convenient storage and transport. EON718S subwoofers feature a threaded pole mount for full-range speakers and are easily stacked for cardioid configurations.

Full-range speakers feature FEA optimized composite enclosures, taking advantage of injection-molding and mechanical-shaping techniques for added durability without sacrificing cabinet size or performance. Subwoofers are housed in rugged 15-ply birch enclosures; computer-optimized ergonomic handles make moving boxes a breeze.