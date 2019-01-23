James Loudspeaker Opens New HQ, Adds to Exec Team

James Loudspeaker is shaking things up with a move to a new corporate headquarters and the hiring of new executives.

According to the company, the facility effectively doubles manufacturing capabilities, featuring new assembly lines, advanced tooling, and finishing stations including powder coating, painting, Spectra-chrome and hydro-dipping capabilities. New team members have been added to the engineering corps to address the increased demand for products in every category.

Jay Wessell

In addition to the move, the company has hired a new president, Jay Wessell. Wessell, who had worked alongside company CEO Mark Schafle at Infinity and other ventures, brings an extensive background in the audio industry to his new role. Wessell will oversee the finance, HR, and other aspects of management enabling Schafle to oversee manufacturing and marketing. Engineers Mike Park and Ted Telesky will continue to lead R&D.

“We [Mark and I] already have a track record of working very well together, with complementary skill sets,” Wessell stated. “I am excited to join such a successful venture and bring the finest lifestyle loudspeakers to residential and commercial integrators worldwide.”

Vijita U.G.

James Loudspeaker has also added Vijita U.G. as director of marketing. Vijita brings extensive relevant sales and marketing experience based on over 13 years with Stewart Filmscreen. As James Loudspeaker’s marketing director, Vijita is responsible for all marketing activities including branding, advertising, marketing communications and promotional activity.



“We are excited to add Vijita’s industry experience, insights, and leadership to our expanding team as we continue to grow our company,” said Schafle. "This newly created position is part of a larger initiative to add resources as James Loudspeaker has become a key supplier of entertainment products for residential, commercial, and luxury marine markets."