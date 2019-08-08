James Loudspeaker Introduces Right and Left Offset Versions of 63SA-7HO Architectural Speaker

The What: James Loudspeaker has introduced the 63SAS-7HO-2.5R and 63SAS-7HO-2.5L small aperture loudspeakers available with either right and left offset, enabling integrators to install speaker systems that line up perfectly with lighting fixtures that have been installed close to the ceiling joists.

(Image credit: James Loudspeaker)

The What Else: The woofer port and midrange/tweeter assembly are canted either to the right or left side of the enclosure, enabling integrators to place the 3-inch grille exactly where it needs to be. The new offset small aperture (SA) speakers also help to accommodate plumbing or other obstacles that integrators may encounter when installing an architectural speaker in a ceiling or wall. Small aperture offset models are available now from James Loudspeaker.

The James Loudspeaker 63SA-7HO features aircraft-grade aluminum construction and modular design, providing long life and easy service, while a built-in limiter circuit offers the utmost in long term reliability. The 63SA-7HO’s compact footprint and 7-inch depth are best suited for in-ceiling applications. The SA series of speakers is available with an array of 3-inch round and square Microperf grilles, and has also been designed to accept industry standard 3-inch and 4-inch lighting trim kits to allow integration with similarly styled lighting products. The new Microperf grilles utilize smaller perforations and offer a less obtrusive, almost invisible presentation that nearly vanishes into any décor.

The Bottom Line: Made in the USA, James Loudspeaker small aperture models incorporate high-performance proprietary aluminum drivers and are available in both 3-way and 2-way versions. Each speaker is housed in an aircraft-grade aluminum enclosure designed to minimize resonances and enhance the durability even in high humidity. Small aperture speakers deliver superb room-filling full-range musical playback including clearly defined bass response, eliminating the need for bulky external subwoofer modules in most system designs. Custom integrators will appreciate that small aperture speakers represent the highest degree of reliability and performance for any entertainment application. Designed for multi-room audio and home theater clientele seeking a premium performance solution that dramatically outperforms traditional architectural speakers, small aperture models from James Loudspeaker deliver higher output capability, true high-fidelity, superb off-axis performance, unmatched durability, and aesthetic perfection.