Jabra Launches Evolve2 30 Headset for Remote Work Productivity

The What: Jabra announced the launch of the Jabra Evolve2 30, the latest product to join the Evolve2 range. The headset is built with the modern-day desk worker in mind, engineered for collaboration, concentration, and comfortable productivity all day long.

Jabra Evolve2 30 (Image credit: jabra)

The What Else: The 2-microphone call technology of the Evolve2 30 clearly captures the user's voice so they can participate in calls and online meetings from anywhere, while also meeting open office requirements.

With 28mm speakers and an advanced digital chipset, users can enjoy audio quality for both calls and media playback. The Evolve2 30 is also available in a Microsoft Teams certified variant, which comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button so users can jump in and out of virtual meetings with just one touch, while the boom arm allows them to easily mute and unmute in an instant.

The Bottom Line: The Jabra Evolve2 30 will be available in March 2021 through selected retailers. The Evolve2 30 will be available in Black. Evolve2 30 STEREO has an MSRP of $99 and the Evolve2 30 MONO has an MSRP of $89.