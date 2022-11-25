Check out the New Martin by HARMAN Static LED Wash Fixture

HARMAN Professional Solutions (opens in new tab) recently introduced the Martin ELP PAR IP static LED wash fixture with IP65-rated outdoor protection.

“The ELP PAR significantly raised the brightness bar in the compact class, producing up to twice the lumen output of its predecessors,” said Mark Mercer-Buss, Martin product manager, entertainment lighting. “The ELP PAR IP takes this versatility to the next level with integrated IP65-rated outdoor weather protection that makes it ideal for lighting outdoor or indoor theatre productions, festival, exhibitions, or corporate events.”

Joining its sibling, the ELP PAR, this fixture features class-leading lumen output with high-intensity zoom, full-gamut color calibration and smart rigging and control functions and is ideal for indoor or outdoor applications with an IP65 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. And its sealed design supports fewer maintenance cycles. The ELP PAR IP and ELP PAR are extremely versatile workhorse lighting solutions for rentals, installs, and touring.

Product Highlights