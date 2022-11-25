Check out the New Martin by HARMAN Static LED Wash Fixture

HARMAN Professional Solutions (opens in new tab) recently introduced the Martin ELP PAR IP static LED wash fixture with IP65-rated outdoor protection.
“The ELP PAR significantly raised the brightness bar in the compact class, producing up to twice the lumen output of its predecessors,” said Mark Mercer-Buss, Martin product manager, entertainment lighting. “The ELP PAR IP takes this versatility to the next level with integrated IP65-rated outdoor weather protection that makes it ideal for lighting outdoor or indoor theatre productions, festival, exhibitions, or corporate events.”
Joining its sibling, the ELP PAR, this fixture features class-leading lumen output with high-intensity zoom, full-gamut color calibration and smart rigging and control functions and is ideal for indoor or outdoor applications with an IP65 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. And its sealed design supports fewer maintenance cycles. The ELP PAR IP and ELP PAR are extremely versatile workhorse lighting solutions for rentals, installs, and touring.
Product Highlights
- Brightness that goes the distance: The ELP PAR IP delivers 3,350 lumens of output thanks to its newly designed 7x40W RGBW light engine. It’s perfect for covering larger stages that require long throw distances.
- Smart setup features: Streamline setup with smart rigging and control features, including omega-bracket-connectivity, and bright angle of projection indicator marks for quick and repeatable installation. With the push of a button, the fixture temporarily switches to full-power/open-white/adjustable-zoom settings to instantly confirm projection and focus.
- High-intensity zoom: ELP PAR IP’s next-generation zoom system excels at creating both broad washes and high-intensity mid-air effects, bringing new flexibility to the lighting designer’s toolbox.
- All-weather IP65-rated protection: The ELP PAR IP is ideal for outdoor applications. It’s IP65 rated for protection from water and dust. And the ELP PAR IP’s robust, sealed design supports fewer maintenance cycles.
- Ultra-quiet operation: Both lights feature a low-noise Theatre mode, which operates at a whisper-quiet 33 dB.