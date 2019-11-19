IT Staff Adds Valuable Expertise to Campus Building and Renovation Projects (EdTech Magazine)

"The 'STCC shuffle' is a thing of the past.

That’s what we used to call the crisscrossing journey that students had to make across the Springfield Technical Community College campus to access the array of services they needed. That’s no longer necessary, thanks to a comprehensive renovation of Building 19, now known as the Ira H. Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Springfield Technical Community College has transformed a massive warehouse originally built in the 19th-centurty into a high-tech student center. Read how the IT team tackled the unique challenges of the sprawling space.