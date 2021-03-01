ISE 2021 Pushing Forward as In-Person Event

Integrated Systems Events managing director Mike Blackman has confirmed that ISE 2021 will go ahead as an in-person event, while conceding that attendance will be lower than previous years and reiterating the organization’s intention to explore opportunities to take ISE on the road in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Blackman had previously stated that ISE 2021 would be canceled as an in-person event if circumstances were to impact the organization’s ability to host, with a March 1 deadline to make a final decision. Today’s announcement is positive news for those hoping to attend, and for exhibitors who are already committed to Barcelona.

Read Blackman's full statement below:

Integrated Systems Events has been working hard alongside each of you to bring a successful ISE 2021 to Barcelona on June 1-4 this year.

Together with each of you, our shared goal is to deliver a show that prioritizes safety and brings a return on investment to our show community. With the rapid implementation of vaccines, and the current reduction in daily new cases, we see the COVID situation in many European countries (including Spain) improving at an increasing pace. Based on this positive trend, we anticipate a climate that will make it possible to run an in-person event in Barcelona. However, we are realistic that current attitudes to travel may mean a lower volume of attendance than in previous years.

We are reviewing all options, and are listening carefully to feedback from the industry, with a plan to provide an engaging event in Barcelona for those who wish to be a part of it.

ISE is a community of over 1,000 exhibitors and nearly 100,000 attendees and has grown as such through working together, focused on growing the market and delivering opportunities for the amazing people that make up this industry. And we recognize that not all the members of our community are ‘in the same place’ as we conceive of gathering together or traveling to Barcelona.

For those exhibitors and attendees who are unable to travel to Barcelona, we will offer a robust digital program highlighting unique content that can only be found at ISE. In addition, we are exploring regional opportunities for the local markets of Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, taking ISE on the road for those who may not be able to make it to Barcelona.

Recognizing and respecting the many members of our community we wish to give all our exhibitors the opportunity to choose if they wish to continue to be part of ISE 2021 Barcelona, without hindrance.

This means:

No penalty fees will be due for any withdrawals that are made before March 5.

Those exhibitors who are committed at a higher level than they may need, have the opportunity to reduce their commitment without penalty.

Those companies that decide not to continue and have paid in part or full for ISE 2021 will have the option of a full refund of their monies or be able use this as a credit towards participating in other ISE events in 2021 or even as a deposit/payment for ISE 2022. This is about you and your success now and into the future.

All exhibitors will retain their priority points from ISE 2020 and be able to participate in the rebooking process for ISE 2022 as dependent on their points and priority ranking.

As promised before, all companies that exhibit at ISE 2021 will receive 2x the points for their participation at the in person Barcelona event.

Any companies that participate in the digital part of ISE 2021 or any of the future local events will receive priority points based on the level of their investment.

In the event you need to cancel hotel reservations, cancellation deadlines have been extended to March 22.

This past year has provided challenges to all of us in many ways, but we have in common a passion and commitment to go forward, to rebuild and help make our industry even stronger. We look forward to your continued participation with us at ISE 2021 and beyond.

