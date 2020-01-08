Iowa's Community College Education and Employment Outcomes Research: Calculating Impact (The EvoLLLution)

"Iowa’s Community College Program Outcomes is an organization that studies employment outcomes gained through community college training for both credit and non-credit programming. The Iowa Department of Education’s Community College and Workforce Preparation Division—through a partnership with Iowa Workforce Development—analyzes the data to answer questions about student success in education, employment rates, earning levels and industries of employment."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data isn't just helpful for individual students — it can also give states an aerial view of their higher ed programs, outlining their current reach as well as their potential for expansion in the future.