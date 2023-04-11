Introducing the New Family of Blackmagic Design Routers

Blackmagic Design (opens in new tab) is launching three new models of Blackmagic Videohub 12G zero-latency video routers that let customers connect and route any combination of SD, HD and Ultra HD on the same router at the same time. Blackmagic Videohub 12G models feature a front panel with shortcut buttons, an LCD which can display labels or live video, and a machined metal spin knob for browsing video sources.

"It really was time to update our all-in-one compact router family with new models that have much better design and better technology. We are extremely excited to release the new Blackmagic Videohub models," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "All models in the family now have 12G-SDI which means that customers can connect and route any combination of SD, HD and Ultra HD up to high frame rate 2160p60. Zero latency makes them perfect for live production and broadcast."

Blackmagic Videohub 12G eliminates cable mess because customers can plug all their SDI equipment into the router, then do connections electronically. Customers don't need complex system diagrams for their studio because customers can connect any video input to any video output, or even a single video input to multiple video outputs. This means monitors can view any source in the studio. Customers get the flexibility to handle constant change or even emergencies. It lets customers use multiple HyperDeck recorders for redundant mastering. Or customers can route video to multiple streaming processors for all their broadcast platforms. Blackmagic Videohub 12G is also great for adding extra inputs to an ATEM switcher.

The built-in front control panel lets customers route video, so customers get the perfect solution for live production racks that don't have the space for extra hardware panels. The front panel is similar to a Videohub Master Control Pro and it features a spin knob for browsing, direct entry buttons for speed and an LCD for displaying labels. However, because the panel is built into the router, customers can also see live video on the LCD. The LCD also has menus, so it lets customers change router settings.

All models of Blackmagic Videohub 12G feature advanced 12G-SDI connections which are multi rate so they support any SD, HD and Ultra HD video format up to 2160p60 and will connect to any SD, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI equipment. Additionally, Blackmagic Videohub 12G also supports routing any video standard on the same router at the same time. That means on the 40x40 model customers could route up to 40 different video standards at the same time. 12G-SDI gives customers high frame rate Ultra HD via a single BNC connection that also plugs into all of their regular HD equipment. With 12G-SDI customers get a future proof technology that connects to the equipment customers have now and in the future.

All Blackmagic Videohub routers can be remotely controlled, which is vital in large broadcast studios where the equipment connected to the router is located in different areas of the building. There are 2 different types of hardware panel available. The Videohub Master Control Pro is similar to the front panel and has a spin knob, LCD, and shortcut buttons. While the Videohub Smart Control Pro model features all buttons and is generally programmed so the panel controls a single router output with each button programmed to a router input. Then customers can just cut along the panel buttons to change the router output instantly.

Full list of features include: