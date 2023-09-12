Introducing the Neutrik REAN Airtight Chassis Connectors

Neutrik Americas has released the new REAN airtight chassis connectors. Available for both XLR and locking RJ45/Ethernet, the new REAN airtight chassis connectors provide rugged durability and robust connectivity tailored for outdoor and other harsh environments.

REAN male, female, and duplex male/female airtight XLR chassis connectors are available in both 3-pole and 5-pole configurations, and are ideal for both audio and DMX/lighting applications. With both D-size and duplex form factors, the connectors feature gold-plated contacts for long life and enhanced durability. They are designed for vertical PCB termination.

[Neutrik Expands Range of Sealing Covers—Why This is Good for You]

REAN RJ45/Ethernet airtight connectors are available with three termination options—straight RJ45 feedthrough, 90 degrees upwards RJ45 feedthrough, and Horn type receptacle. All variants include a D-size metal flange with push latch locking and are rated for CAT 5e performance.

Both the REAN XLR and RJ45/Ethernet airtight chassis connectors share several characteristics designed to provide robust and reliable connectivity. These include IP65 weather resistance both in the mated condition when mated to REAN Z series cable connectors and unmated when sealed with their integrated protection caps. The connectors are made from UL94 V-0 rated materials to meet all modern safety standards and feature rugged, black diecast shells for minimal reflection on the stage. All REAN airtight chassis connectors are available in single bag packaging or bulk packaging for OEMs.

[Here's What They Don't Teach You in Business School about Being a Systems Integrator]

“The new airtight chassis connectors from REAN will be especially appealing to OEMs who use air pressure for their ingress testing as well as to other customers for whom sealed connectors can provide valuable weather resistance," said Fred Morgenstern, vice president of technology at Neutrik Americas. "With their standard D-size or duplex form factors, most of these connectors will integrate seamlessly into existing environments. Their PCB mounting or feedthrough terminations make them especially appropriate to modern visual effects equipment designs.”