C2G Unveils AV Controller for Effortless Device Management

C2G's new AV Controller is a full-featured in-wall solution designed to streamline control of audio and video equipment in classrooms and conference rooms. The C2G AV Controller eliminates the need for multiple remotes while simplifying installation and programming for integrators.

"There are numerous audio and video devices in classrooms and conference rooms today," said Robert Mays, associate product marketing manager, C2G, a brand of Legrand. "For this reason, it's vital educators, presenters, and corporate professionals have a solution that cuts out the complexity and time of navigating numerous buttons and menus. This powerful in-wall controller provides integrators with a user-friendly interface and accommodates many different needs and budgets."

The innovative design of C2G's AV Controller prioritizes both ease of operation and installation. It offers a hassle-free setup process and provides the flexibility required to configure and customize various AV systems efficiently. There are eight backlit buttons with nine levels of brightness for any lighting environment and interchangeable labels. All buttons can be programmed to send bi-directional infrared, RS-232, and RS-485 commands simultaneously. This feature enables seamless and simultaneous control of third-party devices, including up to two serial devices, such as a projector or display, a 12V DC triggered device such as a projector screen or blinds, and IR devices such as a DVD/Blu-ray player, document camera, and other equipment.

The controller also supports daisy chaining, allowing up to 99 programmable control panels to be linked and controlled together using ID identification. Programming the controller is easy with USB connectivity, which works in conjunction with the AV Controller software. Additionally, the AV Controller is equipped with a Multiport Controller Interface Adapter, enabling seamless control of up to five devices such as amplifiers, projectors, screens, and monitors.