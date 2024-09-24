Introducing ShureCloud—Here's What to Know about Shure's New Platform

Shure is heading to the clouds. Introducing the new cloud-enabled centralized management platform, ShureCloud, which enables unified control and management of Shure Microflex Ecosystem devices and IntelliMix Room DSP software licenses from a single user interface. Additional features, including self-registration and an expanded monitored device portfolio, will be introduced in the coming months.

ShureCloud has the ability to manage all Shure devices from one, easy-to-use platform. Device monitoring enables users to view device status and performance in real-time to ensure optimal operation. Users can also push updates to ensure all devices are running on the latest firmware. Users receive instant alerts of issues, enabling quick resolutions with minimal downtime. Notably, the Shure Wireless Workbench Scan Library application is also now accessible within ShureCloud.

ShureCloud offers intuitive workflows that are familiar to IT managers and AV integrators. The platform provides real-time remote management access so users can manage, monitor, remotely update, and control devices and licenses from anywhere, ensuring flexibility and convenience. ShureCloud provides unified control and remote access for organizations of all sizes, whether you're managing a few devices for a small business or handling large-scale deployments for global enterprises, government, or higher education.

“ShureCloud is designed to facilitate streamlined management of your licenses and AV systems in the same way that you manage other enterprise devices, using familiar IT workflows, standards, and processes,” said Susy Liem, AVP of global product management for conferencing products at Shure. “In today’s fast-paced environment, data is a critical asset. ShureCloud will provide actionable, data-driven insights that enable organizations to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and enhance overall productivity.”

ShureCloud combines an efficient and intuitive off-premises platform to remotely monitor, update, and manage Shure hardware and software products across a broad spectrum of applications and industries.

The platform’s interface is simple and familiar, especially for IT Managers and AV Integrators who regularly work in a variety of cloud platforms. Designed for both desktop and mobile use, ShureCloud’s intuitive navigation creates a simple, clean design, making it easy to find and manage what is needed. Dashboard view gives the user a comprehensive overview of all connected devices, with quick access to detailed device information.

A user management application within the platform lets customers invite, manage, and control internal access to specific parts of the ShureCloud platform seamlessly. Each individual user can customize the site layout and tailor the interface to meet their specific needs, highlighting key metrics and controls.

ShureCloud provides a robust suite of security features using accepted standards such as GDPR, TLS 1.2 MQTT, and HTTPS. Data encryption ensures secure communication between devices. ShureCloud enables consistent and dependable operation. Shure will issue regular updates with continuous improvements and support to keep platforms current and effective.