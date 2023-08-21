Introducing OptixAV from Solutionz—What You Need to Know

Solutionz has released a brand-new Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platform designed specifically for audiovisual environments called OptixAV. Organizations can now enjoy a comprehensive, all-in-one solution that offers unparalleled visibility, automated self-healing functionality, asset/inventory management, reporting, and an added layer of cybersecurity.

OptixAV serves as a single pane of glass, providing real-time visibility across an entire AV environment, allowing organizations to gain valuable insights into their operations. Through seamless integration with most ticketing systems, OptixAV streamlines the process and enhances efficiency. This RMM platform is customizable and can be tailored to meet individual room and customer requirements, ensuring a perfect fit for any organization.

One of the key benefits of OptixAV is its ability to proactively identify and resolve issues before they impact operations. With the platform's 24x7x365 monitoring and automated self-healing functionalities, organizations can significantly reduce downtime by up to 92%. OptixAV empowers AV tech teams to scale efficiently, enabling them to manage geographically dispersed rooms effectively and with less staff.

"OptixAV is a game-changer for any organization that relies on seamless AV performance as a critical aspect of their day-to-day operations," said Bill Warnick, CEO of Solutionz. "With OptixAV, we offer a fully customizable solution that optimizes room uptime, enhanced cybersecurity, and a system for streamlined AV management tasks. We are excited to empower organizations with tools that integrate with their current IT environments and deliver exceptional AV experiences." Warnick said.

To ensure the utmost security, OptixAV includes an additional layer of cybersecurity designed specifically for audiovisual environments. By securely connecting AV equipment to an orchestration engine, organizations can manage, monitor, maintain, test, and repair their AV environments from a single web browser, providing peace of mind and protecting valuable assets.

The platform supports any IP addressable equipment and integrates seamlessly with two-factor authentication tools such as Okta, ensuring a secure environment. Additionally, OptixAV boasts extensive asset/inventory management capabilities, enterprise-wide visibility of all audiovisual systems, and the ability to generate customized reports tailored to an organization's specific data points.

"Our platform offers customization, ensuring that automation aligns with specific workflows," added Shawn Fernandez, vice president of sales Development. "We prioritize continuous cybersecurity monitoring and response, offering peace of mind in an ever-evolving threat landscape. Furthermore, OptixAV supports old IP-based equipment, allowing organizations to leverage their existing investments. Finally, the integration with ticketing systems and multi-factor authentication tools like Okta demonstrates our commitment to delivering a seamless user experience."