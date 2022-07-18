3 Features to Know about MAXHUB's New UC 180-Degree Panoramic Camera

Welcome to a collaboration experience that’s 180-degrees from ordinary. MAXHUB (opens in new tab) introduced the all-new UC M31 4K 180-Degree Panoramic Camera. The new UC M31 optimizes the meeting environment in order to achieve the most productive teleconferencing sessions and provides features that include: a panoramic 180-degree field of view, auto tracking, and six video layouts to suit every meeting type from small groups to full-room presentations.

180-degree panoramic field of view

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

The new UC M31 enables meeting participants to maximize the visual aspects of a remote meeting session by providing full-picture immersive technology that captures every participant from far-to-the-left to all-the-way-right. Equally noteworthy, the UC M31 utilizes three 12MP cameras—each with 4K UHD resolution. Simply put, MAXHUB’s advanced optics and breakthrough technology delivers on videoconferencing functionality.

“With its 180-degree field of view, the UC M31 offers a really wide look compared to the 110-degree field of view common in other, less capable camera systems. Its auto tracking capability must be experienced to be fully appreciated and, best of all, the camera works with all major conferencing platforms, regardless of whether the platform is Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts, Zoom, or something else,” said Charles Montoya, director of sales and marketing of UC products for MAXHUB’s North American operations.

[SCN Hybrid World: Seeing Is Believing with Conference Cameras] (opens in new tab)

Six video layouts

Compose Mode combines a panoramic view with closeups, enabling remote meeting participants to see the entire room while also viewing closeups of six key meeting participants. With Manual Mode, zooming into a specific area in the room is a snap while Body Fit Mode makes it a snap to focus on all meeting participants. The UC M31’s Grid Mode facilitates close-ups of four key meeting participants simultaneously—each in their own quadrant. Presentation Mode puts the focus on the whiteboard and the active presenter at the same time, and Speaker Mode displays the entire meeting room while focusing on all the participants simultaneously.

Auto tracking capabilities, and more

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

The UC M31 follows the currently speaking meeting participant, and not only recognizes and zooms in on meeting participants, but it can also track speakers as they move about the room. Further, the UC M31 can auto track changes in the number of meeting participants.

[MAXHUB UC W21 Webcam Gains Zoom Certification] (opens in new tab)

MAXHUB’s UC M31 is also designed to get meeting participants up and running quickly. Incorporating both USB Type-C and USB-Type A connectors (one each), the UC M31 connects to one’s Bluetooth speaker without an external USB hub. And with its plug-and-play setup and operation, integrating the camera with an existing central control system is a snap.