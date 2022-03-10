Haivision Connect Simplifies Workflow at Redemption Church

Haivision, a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, announced that Redemption Church has selected Haivision Connect to help streamline its workflow and deliver livestreamed services to its online viewership. The rollout of the product, designed specifically for houses of worship, allows Redemption Church to easily connect and engage with audiences on any device, from wherever they are watching.

An early technology adopter, Redemption Church has always sought out ways to reach audiences unable to attend church services in person, from a simple audio feed to its popular online i.Church platform. Committed to streaming their increasingly popular Sunday service but limited by its legacy equipment, Redemption Church turned to long-time partner Haivision as it searched for a robust and reliable solution to cope with the rapidly growing demand from its online viewership. With a successful technology partnership spanning almost 10 years, Redemption Church naturally looked to Haivision Connect to help simplify its complex streaming workflows.

Throughout the pandemic, with limited in-person worship and challenges implementing new technology workflows, many churches have struggled to connect with their congregations. For Redemption, however, its online viewership has skyrocketed. Take, for example, its Facebook community, which has grown from around 40,000 views on a weekend to over 1.5 million.

“Streaming our services to those who can’t attend is extremely important to us as it allows us to continue to unite and share the positive message of faith with our ever-expanding online community," said Joe Hayes, media director of Redemption Church. "The Haivision Connect live and simulated-live streaming platform enables us to reach and engage our viewers with ease and complete confidence every time.”

Specifically designed for ministry workflows, Haivision Connect has allowed Redemption Church to simplify the complexities of simultaneous video streaming to multiple destinations including social media, mobile, and OTT apps with an efficient all-in-one solution, eliminating the hassle and time required to set up numerous workflows manually. It can now schedule livestreams, manage devices, and monitor events all from a single browser window. The user-friendly interface enables Redemption to quickly set up a high-quality, low latency, and reliable livestream using the same underlying broadcast-quality technology trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide including major broadcasters, corporations, and government agencies for their mission-critical video applications.

“Since implementing Haivision’s end-to-end solution, which includes comprehensive analytics capabilities, Redemption Church has noticed greater bandwidth efficiencies and impressive cost-savings,” said Robert Cuyar, Redemption Church’s IT director.

“Haivision Connect saves us time and helps us reduce the number of systems we use because we can stream to multiple destinations simultaneously. It also means we no longer have to buy expensive bandwidth, making it a great option for smaller churches with tighter budgets or unreliable internet connections.”