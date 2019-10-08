Internet 3.0 for Academics: Building On BlockChain’s Potential (The EvoLLLution)

"Imagine having the ability to gather digital material more accurately and efficiently based on its content for a course or scholarly paper. Or being able to verify your specific contribution to a massive dataset over time for a tenure and promotion review. Perhaps you want to know exactly how much each student in your class has contributed to the team working on an assignment. Or strengthen protections against plagiarism or theft of intellectual property or other work you or your colleagues created. Even improve how open educational resources are created, used, and managed."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Decentralized networks have big potential for higher education. Though credentialing is dominating a good deal of the blockchain conversation in education, the applications extend far beyond it.