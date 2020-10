"Collaborative, project-based learning is central to K–12 education, and it’s gaining traction in higher education in the form of active-learning classrooms too."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Easy-to-use, wireless tech in the classroom is ushering in new possibilities for increased interaction and collaboration in higher ed. When designing these spaces, it's important to take a collaborative approach and involve stakeholders who will use the technology in the process.