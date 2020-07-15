Integrating Employer Engagement with Experiential Learning in Response to the New Normal (The EvoLLLution)

"COVID-19 has forced every college and university to re-evaluate its value proposition as more and more of the traditional student experience moves online or remotely. One part of the value proposition many institutions have relied on is the opportunity for learners to gain work experience while earning a degree by participating in co-ops or internships outside the classroom. Traditionally, this has been the means for learners to gain confidence, acquire resume credentials, expand networks, and achieve career aspirations all while completing degrees."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During the disruption of COVID-19, many institutions are re-examining their programs, embracing new models, and building in more flexibility. As we find ourselves establishing a new normal, experiential learning can help close new skills gaps.