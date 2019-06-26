'Insatiable appetite' for Wi-Fi puts new demands on campus bandwidth (Education Dive)

"Three-fourths of colleges offer Wi-Fi on 81% or more of their campus, up 17% from three years ago, according to a new report that indicates two-thirds of business officers support full coverage to manage the 'insatiable appetite' for bandwidth."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the number of student devices on campus networks climb, so too does the bandwidth consumption. Student expectations around campus Wi-Fi are high — they expect lightning quick access anytime, anywhere, for any kind of content their hearts desire (including Netflix).