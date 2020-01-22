Initiative Aims to Produce High-Quality Flipped Resources (Campus Technology)

"The Flipped Learning Global Initiative, an organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of flipped learning in the classroom and training educators on the practices, and Teachers Pay Teachers have partnered to kick off Hacking Flipped Learning (HackFL) 2022, a "two-year hackathon" dedicated to producing and delivering "high-quality flipped learning resources" for the classroom."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This initiative is focused on building up flipped learning in the right ways. Read how they are foregrounding quality and breaking through the barriers to widespread adoption.