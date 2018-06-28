InFocus Introduces New Mondopads

The What: InFocus Corporation has debuted a new array of Mondopad all-in-one display models designed to address business needs across every market segment.

The What Else: The new Mondopad line comprises three models, each of which will be available in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 86-inch models as well as multi-touch 4K or 1080p anti-glare displays, later this year.

Mondopad Ultra

Mondopad Ultra provides premium, high-performance collaboration via a an integrated, fully featured touchscreen system with a built-in Windows PC, an Intel Core i7 processor, and Microsoft Office. Users can share, view, and control the Mondopad Ultra from a computer, tablet, or smartphone, annotate using the interactive digital whiteboard feature, and utilize native HD video calling and data sharing.

Mondopad Launch is a flexible solution that enables users to start meetings quickly with the tools that they choose, simply by adding their favorite software and apps. Mondopad Launch models feature a built-in Windows PC with Intel Core i5 processor, are videoconferencing ready, and include a digital whiteboard and annotation capabilities for easy content sharing from any personal device.

Mondopad Access gives users a way to present information and share ideas. Content can be wirelessly transmitted to the display at the touch of a button with the included InFocus SimpleShare point-to-point presentation solution. Users can write or draw on the built-in digital whiteboard, screen capture, and annotate over any content, as well as view and present documents, photos, and video.

The Bottom Line: A InFocus’s updated Mondopad solution lineup aims to offer a fresh, user-friendly design and interface to enable businesses to work together more efficiently by collaborating visually, videoconferencing, and capturing and sharing information to bridge information gaps.