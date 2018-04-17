InfoComm 2018's Center Stage to Explore Personalized, Immersive Experiences

InfoComm 2018 will bring back Center Stage to the trade show floor, June 6-8 in Las Vegas. The Center Stage sessions will explore how to increase audience engagement through personalized and immersive experiences by way of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), wearable technology, human-centered user interfaces, and more.

Leading thinkers and practitioners from the fields of entertainment, enterprise, education, and hospitality, such as Huge, Bravo Media, PixMob, FreemanXP, The Salk Institute, Local Projects, Patten Studio, and Marriott International, will take the stage (booth N1646) to present free, 20-minute sessions throughout all three days of the InfoComm show.

"We're excited to have Center Stage return after a successful debut at InfoComm 2017," said Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE, senior vice president of expositions, AVIXA. "It's a great opportunity to learn from these bright creatives who employ technology to push the human potential to learn, connect, and entertain."

In the Center Stage session: Personalization of Digital Signage Content, David Title, chief engagement officer of Bravo Media, and Manolo Almagro, managing partner of Q Division, will bring their expertise of advertising media psychology to discuss the complicated art of translating analytics information into a genuinely fun experience. They'll discuss what displays and sensors are needed to achieve that personal experience and how to show technology buyers they're getting their ROI.

In the The Psychology of User Interface session: Design led by Sundar Raman, director of creative engineering, Local Projects, and James Patten, director of patten studio, will explore how technologies like voice, motion, heat, and RFID sensors, can be used to analyze human actions and emotions and turn the human into a user interface.

The Center Stage session lineup also includes:

AR for Immersive Live Experiences

Cortney Harding, Founder of Friends with Holograms

Why Our Voice Assistants Need Ethics

Sophie Kleber, Executive Director of Product and Innovation, Huge

Wearable Technology for Connecting Audiences

Vincent Leclerc, Partner and Chief Technology Officer, PixMob

Christopher Cowley, Senior Director of Technology, C2 International

Experience Capture Technology for Improving Event Design

Haluk Kulin, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Data, FreemanXP

Sergei Gepshtein, Director of the Collaboratory for Adaptive Sensory Technologies at the Salk Institute

Incorporating VR into the Online Classroom

Julian McCrea, CEO of Portal Experiences

Using Videoconferencing to Connect Learning Communities

Amar Bakshi, Founder and Creative Director, Shared_Studios

Lewis Lee, Curator, Shared_Studios

How Buildings of the Future Will Change in Response to Human Occupants

Neil Redding, Director of Emerging Technology, ThoughtWorks

Güvenç Özel, Principal, Ozel Office

Combining Live Music with Both Physical and Virtual New Media

Yo-Yo Lin, Media Artist and Art Director, The Family

Steve Dabal, Co-Founder and Creative Director, The Family

Creating Empathy with Immersive Audio in VR and Video Games

Joanna Fang, Foley Artist, Alchemy Post Sound

David Grinbaum, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Chapter Four

How Hospitality Brands Use VR and Interactive Video to Engage Guests

David Kepron, Vice President of Global Design Strategies, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International

Bill Lally, President of Mode:Green

Innovators in Online Video Content Creation Reveal the Secrets to Compulsively Watchable Content

Alesia Hendley, Multimedia Journalist and AV Operator, Berry Center, Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District

Will Curran, Founder and Owner of Endless Events

"By putting innovators in conversation, Center Stage shows how AV is leveraged across disciplines to create something really exciting," said Rachel Bradshaw, director of exhibition content, AVIXA. "Center Stage is a beacon of inspiration in the middle of the show floor."