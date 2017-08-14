InfoComm Releases AV Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis for the Americas

InfoComm International released its 2017 AV Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) report for the Americas, including the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, featuring fresh market insights and sales forecasts through 2022 for AV products, services and solutions.



The new study, conducted by London-based IHS Markit on behalf of InfoComm, is the third of three regional reports, including Europe and Asia-Pacific. A global report, which will summarize regional trends and offer worldwide forecasts for AV products and solutions, will be available in September. The global report will also include forecasts for the Middle East and Africa, and an exclusive look at AV trends in select market verticals, such as healthcare, hospitality, and retail..

"The pro-AV industry is continuously growing and changing. It's crucial for AV firms to understand what's impacting the industry in order to make informed business decisions," said James Chu, Director of Market Research, InfoComm International. "The IOTA reports offer a comprehensive look at product performance, vertical market trends, and the economic outlook around the world to provide that valuable insight."

The Americas IOTA report examines the market outlook for the AV industry in the Americas, including government implications, consumer needs, and how the welfare of various industries affects the pro-AV industry. The report provides extensive analysis of Central America and the Caribbean, North America, and South America.

The report also explores market trends and sales forecasts for AV product and service segments, including audio equipment; capture and production equipment; control; environmental products; infrastructure; services; software; streaming media, storage, and distribution; video displays; and video projection. In addition, the report provides analysis of key solution areas, including command and control, conferencing and collaboration, digital signage, live events, security/surveillance/life safety, and simulation and visualization.

Among the highlights from the 2017 AV Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis for the Americas:

Economic Outlook: The pro-AV industry in the Americas generated $65 billion in 2016, after a very moderate contraction in 2015. It's anticipated that the region will continue to grow, reaching $83 billion in value in 2022.

Steady U.S. Growth: The U.S. is the world's largest pro-AV market. It was worth nearly $53 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow 4 percent annually, on average, through 2022.

Market Trends and Sizing: Streaming media, storage, and distribution (SMSD) platforms generated $17 billion in 2016, and now account for more than 26 percent of the professional AV market in the Americas.

Market Dynamics by Solution: Sales for command and control, conferencing and collaboration, digital signage, live events, security and surveillance, and simulation and visualization will increase from $33 billion in 2017 to $41 billion by the end of 2022.