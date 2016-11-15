InfoComm Engages IHS Markit to Perform Analysis and Reporting

InfoComm International entered an agreement with IHS Markit to analyze and forecast the market for professional audiovisual products and services worldwide.



The new, comprehensive reports, due for release in 2017, supersede InfoComm's previous Market Definition and Strategy Study series of research products, which was last updated in 2014 and forecast the pro-AV industry through 2016.

The new family of market-sizing studies, conducted by IHS Markit on behalf of InfoComm, will draw on the London-based firm's extensive resources covering the breadth of professional AV, from displays and digital signage, to AV infrastructure and audio systems, to streaming and mobile AV. In recent years, IHS Markit has accumulated the expertise of analyst firms in the pro-AV space and related industries, including DisplaySearch, IMS Research, Infonetics Research, iSupply Corp., Screen Digest and RootMetrics.

"Working with IHS Markit presents a great opportunity for InfoComm," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO of InfoComm International. "Their team of analysts will bring unprecedented insight into our industry, which not only benefits our members and other AV companies, but also helps us tell the story of this dynamic industry to enterprise decision makers at organizations that seek experiences and outcomes from audiovisual technology."

"We're excited to collaborate with InfoComm on this project," said Tom Morrod, Senior Director for Consumer, Media and Telecoms Research at IHS Markit. "We will bring the full range of expertise and experience on the pro-AV industry into a new market analysis and help provide strategic insight and information to the industry. We look forward to working widely with InfoComm to make this the best available research on this market."