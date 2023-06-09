InfoComm 2023 to Host Enterprise IT Program to Bridge the Gap Between AV/IT

InfoComm 2023 will introduce a brand-new enterprise IT program focusing on AV and IT convergence, its obstacles, and trends at the show June 10-16 (exhibits 14-16) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The program will feature 30 workshops, manufacturers’ training, education sessions featuring speakers from Google to Microsoft, and a show floor tour focused on enterprise IT.

“With the increase of people working remotely—either in hybrid or fully remote environments—the demand on AV/IT teams is more important than ever,” said Annette Sandler, director, live content, U.S./Canada, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “Our enterprise IT program at InfoComm will help ensure AV and IT teams work together and stay ahead of the curve.”

On Wed., June 14, “Network Convergence and AV System Optimization” will give an informative overview of everything related to on-site corporate networks. Led by Nyere Hollingsworth of Grainger, attendees will learn how to speak a common language with their technology partners and ensure their systems can reliably operate on a converged network.

Also, on Wed., June 14, Peter Lurie of Microsoft will lead a session on the security of private meeting spaces in “Hacking Conference Rooms: Are Your Rooms Secure?” Data leaks about projects, mergers, layoffs, and more are often due to conference room hacks. Lurie will help attendees identify where risks come from and show how to mitigate any potential vulnerabilities.

On Thurs., June 15, Scott Josephson of Google will lead “Supporting Videoconferencing at Google” to give a high-level overview of how the company can continuously upgrade its videoconferencing technology. Attendees will learn how to apply these tactics and solve similar problems at their organizations.

In addition, the Technology Innovation Stage (booth 2260) will host a trend forecasting session on enterprise IT. It will bring together a panel to discuss how emerging technologies are bringing true network convergence within reach, opening that path toward unified, data-driven AV/IT management. On Wed., June 14, join Rachel Bradshaw of Caster Communications, Mehryn Corrigan from Microsoft, Nyere Hollingsworth from Grainger, Frank Padikkala of Audinate, and Jennifer Steinhardt from Shen Milsom & Wilke.

For the full schedule of Enterprise IT sessions, visit https://www.infocommshow.org/event-info/enterprise-it.