InfoComm 2022: RF Venue’s Don Boomer to Host 'Avoiding Wireless Mic Dropouts'

InfoComm 2022 exhibitor RF Venue (booth W1139), a leading global manufacturer of antenna and RF communications products, will host the InfoComm education session “Avoiding Wireless Mic Dropouts”. The session addresses the changes and continuous limitations to the wireless spectrum, an environment is which it is getting harder to maintain reliable microphone and in-ear monitor (IEM) performance.

Don Boomer (Image credit: RF Venue)

Hosted by Don Boomer, RF Venue senior applications engineer, the education session will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 3-3:30 p.m. CT in Room ED03 in the Las Vegas Convention Center and is free to all InfoComm registered attendees. Boomer will discuss the three most common reasons—range, multipath, and antenna polarization—for wireless microphone and IEM dropouts and offer simple solutions to improve performance. Boomer, who has over 30 years as a live sound provider and has worked in R&D in the past for Peavey, Sabine and Line 6, will also introduce an easy way to predetermine the success or failure of a wireless microphone system.

The InfoComm session is a sample of RF Venue’s ongoing commitment to educating and training the industry on RF wireless technology, common problems, and best practices for wireless system management, along with the solutions offered by RF Venue’s product line. The company’s free training offerings, organized in a three-tiered structure based on level of expertise and need, include: