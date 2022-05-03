RF Venue’s New Antenna Brings High Performance with an 'Invisible Footprint'

RF Venue, a global leader in antenna and RF wireless communication products, introduced the Diversity Architectural Antenna, a new system component for wireless microphones that offers the core capabilities of the company’s acclaimed Diversity Fin Antenna in a virtually invisible footprint. In installations where aesthetics matter, the patented cross-polarized Diversity Architectural Antenna is an unobtrusive, high-performance solution to the problem of wireless microphone signal dropouts, multipath interference and IMD issues plaguing the use of separate paddle antenna pairs. The antenna provides an elegantly designed solution for integrators developing A/V systems for houses of worship, schools from K-12 to higher education, corporate conference and training rooms and any other smaller, indoor multi-purpose venue.

(Image credit: RF Venue)

Featuring a slim profile enclosure, the Diversity Architectural Antenna can be installed in any position on a wall or ceiling and can be painted to match any interior, delivering a true diversity solution that can hide in plain sight. With its unique, patent-pending, dual-feed antenna design, both A and B diversity connections are provided, so there’s no need to install two separately spaced antennas, resulting in a more professional look that room designers and architects appreciate.

“The Diversity Architectural Antenna was developed to meet the needs of customers who rely on the performance of our Diversity Fin Antenna but need to be sensitive to aesthetics,” said Chris Regan, president of RF Venue. “As we’ve shared early details with our clients, they’ve been hugely enthusiastic, calling out the easy installation of a single antenna that replaces two conventional wall-mount antennas and the sleek, low-profile industrial design that doesn’t look industrial. They are excited to have a high-performing diversity antenna option that delivers dropout-free reception yet won’t draw attention to itself in corporate, educational and worship environments where looks matter as much as performance.”

(Image credit: RF Venue)

When bundled with RF Venue’s DISTRO4 or DISTRO9 HDR RF distribution systems, the Diversity Architectural Antenna completes the solution to RF issues for wireless microphone systems of any brand or model, regardless of the microphone transmitters’ vertical or horizontal orientation.

The Diversity Architectural Antenna installs in minutes, with mounting plates and all necessary hardware provided. Connecting an in-wall or in-ceiling coaxial cable pair to the rear-mounted BNC jacks completes the installation. The flexible installation kit is designed to accommodate multiple mounting configurations including junction boxes, sheet rock, studs, and ceiling tiles.