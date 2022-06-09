InfoComm 2022: DTEN Inclusiview Enhances Collaboration Equity—Here's How

DTEN, a provider of smart video collaboration solutions, introduced DTEN Inclusiview at InfoComm 2022. Created to better capture and present participants in small meeting rooms, DTEN Inclusiview leverages AI to deliver an unprecedented face-to-face experience via the award-winning DTEN ME Pro.

"DTEN Inclusiview brings greater focus to all meeting participants in huddle and other small meeting spaces, enabling them to be seen more clearly and engage more fully," said Rick Corteville, the company's CMO. "Experiences previously only available via big display boards are now front and center in smaller rooms and DTEN is the only company offering this enhanced technology."

DTEN Inclusiview works exclusively with the all-in-one DTEN ME Pro. With the device's smart three-camera array, DTEN Inclusiview utilizes both auto framing and smart framing to locate meeting participants and place each into a unique portrait view. The result is a more equitable meeting.

"Creating collaboration equity in the hybrid workplace is an intrinsic part of DTEN's mission," continued Corteville. "The first half of 2022 saw DTEN reach important milestones—and there is much more to come this year."

Corteville detailed several recent DTEN achievements in collaboration equity: features such as Zoom Smart Gallery on the award-winning DTEN D7; the upcoming release of DTEN ONboard, offering remote and in-office participants equal access to the new Zoom Whiteboard; and the DTEN Mate, the wireless Zoom Rooms controller keeping meeting leaders fully visible while managing logistics.

DTEN Inclusiview will be available to all DTEN ME Pro users later this summer via a simple firmware update.