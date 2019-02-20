InfoComm 2019 Registration Opens

Registration is now open for InfoComm 2019, and the show will explore the fast-growing markets for audiovisual solutions in hospitality and retail. The event will be held June 8-14 in Orlando, FL. The show will host more than 30 education sessions focused on the ways that companies in hospitality and retail and the AV solution providers that serve them are using AV technologies to bring efficiency, entertainment, and personalization to the customer experience.

The global market for pro-AV products and services in retail is forecast to reach $20.3 billion in 2019 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5 percent through 2023, according to the AVIXA™ Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) report. The hospitality market is also surging, with a forecast of $7.5 billion for 2019 and growth of 6 percent CAGR through 2023.

To develop this new education program, AVIXA, producer of the InfoComm show, has partnered with VMSD (Visual Merchandising and Store Design), a media platform that provides resources for retailers, including design ideas, merchandising strategies, and its annual International Retail Design Conference (IRDC). AVIXA is also collaborating with experts at Hotel Management magazine, which holds industry conferences and events around the world and covers hotel development, operations, design, and technology. In addition, AVIXA has partnered with PSFK, a retail customer experience research firm that inspires leading brands to leverage innovation in retail through various channels, including its Future of Retail conference and New York Retail Innovation Week.

"For InfoComm 2019, we've collaborated with organizations that are focused on hospitality and retail experiences to curate a rich education program," said Brad Grimes, senior director of communications for AVIXA. "At the show, attendees will get various perspectives on working in these vibrant industries, from pro-AV providers and integrators, to designers and end users. They'll detail the technologies they're experimenting with and real-world applications they're deploying to have a positive impact on the customer experience."

The hospitality program at InfoComm 2019 will explore how the market is implementing light, music, and technology to enhance guests' connection to a space. Attendees will learn how circadian lighting in hotels improves wellness, such as reducing jet lag and stress. Another session will investigate how to strike the right balance between technology and a personalized guest experience at hotels. For example, when do guests prefer the efficiency of a kiosk to interaction with a hotel team member?

The retail sessions will survey, among other subjects, how the industry is experimenting with artificial and virtual reality to bridge physical and online shopping environments, an area known by some as the "phygital" space. Attendees will learn how retailers are using visualization technologies to allow customers to try products, from makeup to fashion, without physically handling them. In addition, the program will explore how technologists and retailers can make the shopping experience more personalized by giving customers the opportunity to customize their own products and content.

InfoComm offers a seminar and workshop package, which includes unlimited access to more than 200 sessions, including the hospitality and retail sessions. Pricing is $339 for AVIXA Elite Members, $389 for Premium Members, $449 for Basic Members, and $539 for non-members and onsite registration. Registration is now open at infocommshow.org.