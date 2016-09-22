InfoComm 2016 Global Pro-AV Distribution Channel and Trends Report

InfoComm International released the 2016 Global Pro-AV Distribution Channel and Trends Report. This new report explores the ways pro-AV products and services move through the market — from manufacturer to end-user organization — and identifies factors that influence the various channels. It also includes market forecasts through 2017.



InfoComm engaged Lewis Research to conduct the report, which involved a primary survey, in-depth interviews, secondary data sources and past InfoComm research to uncover key trends that impact the stakeholders throughout the pro-AV channel.

The 2016 Global Pro-AV Distribution Channel and Trends Report analyzes the overall distribution and channel trends, including the growing role of distributors, how services differentiate integrators, consumer products as components of commercial offerings and the proliferation of hybrid models. Furthermore, the report provides a global perspective in five key regions of the world: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and North America. Lastly, the study examines how 14 different product categories, from control systems to software, move through the channel.

“Like other healthy industries, the AV industry is continuously evolving, and we must pause and take stock of where we are and what lies ahead,” said James Chu, Director of Market Research, InfoComm International. “By understanding how and why products and services move through different channels, pro-AV organizations can make better business decisions. This report will equip AV pros and end users with the intel needed to develop relationship strategies with channel partners at different levels.”

Among the highlights from the 2016 Global Pro-AV Distribution Channel and Trends Report are a section on the global outlook of AV Market, describing its poised growth for the upcoming year, a analysis of the evolving role of distributors, product distribution trends and a discussion of the proliferation of hybrid distribution, analyzing the way pro-AV manufacturers sell products through the channel can be characterized by three distinct tiers.