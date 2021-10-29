Include cybersecurity in higher ed board meetings, group recommends (EdScoop)

"OHigher education governing boards should stay appraised of rising cybersecurity threats and fund efforts to address them, according to guidance published Thursday by a leading professional organization."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cybersecurity is a top concern in higher ed, and institutional governing boards need to be informed about potential cyberrisk and mitigation strategies. Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges exec Merrill Schwartz notes, "A small private college still has cyberrisks and must monitor them, but it’s different than a large research university with an academic medical center, or a large hospital with patients."