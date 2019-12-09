Improve student outcomes with data partnerships, UT researchers urge (EdScoop)

"The University of Texas System published a report Wednesday providing a shining example of how states and their universities can close gaps in college access and student success. The report describes a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the UT System, comprised of 14 educational institutions across Texas, and the U.S. Census Bureau, designed to reveal insights on student outcomes, while serving as a technical roadmap to help institutions pursue strategic data partnerships with government agencies."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data is only useful if you know what to do with it. If your institution's data visualization strategies are falling short, a partnership could help tap into the power of the metrics you're already collecting.