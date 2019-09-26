IMCCA Adds Participants To Collaboration Week Silicon Valley

The IMCCA has announced additional sponsors, locations, and program elements for Collaboration Week Silicon Valley, which is scheduled for October 28-30. The three-day event focuses on new solutions and trends in the UCC space and offers a variety of opportunities for end users, integrators, consultants, and manufacturers.

The three daytime programs will be hosted at three different sites, provided by Intuit on Day 1, Poly on Day 2, and Amazon on Day 3. The program includes presentations from industry analysts, IMCCA board members, and industry end users. In addition to the free educational session, the event will offer a number of prizes for attendees like UC video cameras and headsets.

“Collaboration Week is an important industry initiative that offers the opportunity for organizations and other interested parties to learn more about our industry and how the technology is being used to craft intelligent and cost-efficient UC and collaborative solutions,” said Carol Zelkin, executive director, IMCCA. “Our goal is to continue providing industry professionals with learning and networking experiences that are accessible and pertinent for their geographic region.”

In addition to the sessions, The IMCCA today announced that its Gala Dinner Tuesday evening will honor industry legend Bob Hagerty with an Emerging Technology Fellow Lifetime Achievement Award. Bob has spent three decades supporting the collaboration space in his roles with Polycom, Smart, Palm, and iControl, and now serves as the chairman of the board of Poly (the now-combined Plantronics and Polycom company). Registration for the dinner includes a $20 fee to ensure that registrants are serious about attending the event that has limited capacity.

To learn more about Collaboration Week Silicon Valley, visit CollaborationWeek.org.